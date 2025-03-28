Noel started in right field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 7-4 win over Kansas City.
Noel is expected to serve as the short side of a platoon in right field with the recently acquired Nolan Jones. Noel had a hopeful camp, batting .333/.328/.509 with three home runs but also struck out 19 times in 57 at-bats.
