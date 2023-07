Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals.

His two-run blast in the fourth inning off Daniel Lynch ended up merely providing insurance runs, as Aaron Civale and two relievers combined for a two-hit shutout. Bell will be happy to put the first half behind him -- over 80 games, the 30-year-old has nine homers and 40 RBI with a shaky .223/.310/.373 slash line.