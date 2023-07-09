Bell went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Royals.

Bell had gone 4-for-31 (.129) over his previous eight games before getting aboard five times Saturday. This was his third three-hit effort of the season. The first baseman is up to a .231/.320/.383 slash line with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 19 runs scored and 17 doubles through 81 contests overall. Bell is striking out at a 21.5 percent rate, his highest mark since 2020, which has likely played a role in his weaker numbers this year.