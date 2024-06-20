Naylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Naylor opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. He then added a two-run home run in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh. Naylor has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 10-for-26 with three homers and seven RBI. While Naylor's current .237 average is well below last year's .308 mark, he has a .272 expected batting average and is just one homer shy of tying his career high of 20 in 2022.