Naylor went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.
Naylor delivered the game-winning knock with an eighth-inning double as part of an eight-run rally. The Diamondbacks haven't missed Christian Walker's production at first base yet; Naylor has hit in all four games thus far, going 6-for-15 with two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
