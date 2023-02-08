The Guardians acquired Boyd and a player to be named later from the Reds in exchange for Will Benson on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Reds selected Boyd with the 73rd pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. The 21-year-old outfielder struggled in his first professional season with a slash of .203/.277/.270, but it came in a sample of just 74 at-bats over 22 games between rookie ball and Low-A Daytona. Boyd has excellent speed and is a terrific defender in the outfield, so while his offensive upside doesn't compete with elite prospects, those tools do give him a chance to be a starter someday.