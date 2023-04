Boyd is being held back in extended spring training as he recovers from a hamstring injury, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder was dealt to Cleveland in the offseason trade that sent Will Benson to Cincinnati. Once healthy, Boyd will likely head to Single-A or High-A. He struck out 29 times in 22 games in the lower levels last season after getting drafted with the 73rd overall pick.