Straw (knee) is in the Guardians' lineup for Friday's Cactus League game versus the Brewers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Straw had been set for his Cactus League debut Thursday after missing time with soreness behind his right knee, but he was a late scratch due to wet field conditions. However, it's dry at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona on Friday, so he's back in there in center field and at the top of the batting order.