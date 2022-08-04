site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Straw isn't starting Thursday against the Astros.
Straw is getting a rare day off after he went 0-for-11 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Will Benson is taking over in center field and batting seventh.
