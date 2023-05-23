site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-myles-straw-getting-day-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Myles Straw: Getting day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Straw is not in the Guardians' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the White Sox.
Chicago is throwing tough righty Dylan Cease, so it's not a bad time for a rare day off for Straw. Will Brennan will slide over to center field and Gabriel Arias will play right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read