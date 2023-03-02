site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Making spring debut Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Straw (knee) is in the Guardians' lineup Thursday for his Cactus League debut.
Straw had been held back by some soreness behind his right knee, but it appears he's ready to go now. The speedster will be in center field and batting ninth against the Giants.
