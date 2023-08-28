Straw went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 10-7 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Straw went eight games between steals, hitting. 286 (6-for-21) in that span. The outfielder is up to 16 thefts on the year, five shy of matching his total from 152 games last year. He's added a .239/.305/.300 slash line with a home run, 25 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles and three triples while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order. The Guardians have faced five southpaws in their last seven games, helping the right-handed hitting Straw to stay in the lineup, though he's also started against both right-handers in that span.