Guardians' Myles Straw: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Straw has a .519 OPS over his past seven contests and will take a seat Sunday. Will Benson will man center field and bat eighth in Straw's place.
