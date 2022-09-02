site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Not starting Friday
Straw is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Straw has a .227 OPS in 24 games since the start of August and will head to the bench Friday for the third time in Cleveland's past four contests. Will Benson will start in center field and bat ninth.
