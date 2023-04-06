Straw went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over Oakland.

Straw continued his strong start to the season, extending his hitting streak to six games and reaching base three times overall. The speedy outfielder also swiped his fifth bag of the campaign, tying him for the top mark in the majors. Straw's speed is tantalizing, but he posted a poor .291 on-base percentage last season en route to 21 thefts. By contrast, Straw has reached in over half of his plate appearances thus far in 2023, and he should be an elite source of steals if he can continue to find ways to get on base.