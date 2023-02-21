Straw won't be available for the first couple Cactus League games for the Guardians this spring due to soreness behind his right knee, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Manager Terry Francona pointed out that the team is just being cautious with their center fielder. Especially considering Straw derives most, if not all, of his value from defense and baserunning, it makes sense not to push things with his legs early on in camp. Straw finished 2022 with a .564 OPS, zero home runs and 21 stolen bases while winning his first Gold Glove.