Straw went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

Straw has recorded three steals in his last eight games, though he's hit just .241 (7-for-29) in that span. His steal Tuesday got him up to 20 for the year, a mark he's reached in each of the last two seasons since becoming a full-time player. The 27-year-old has also been caught stealing just once this year while adding a .218/.289/.272 slash line, 29 RBI, 70 runs scored, no home runs, three triples and 22 doubles in 146 contests.