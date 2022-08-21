site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Straw will take a seat for the series finale after going 1-for-14 with a walk, a run and an RBI while starting in each of the Guardians' last four contests. Will Benson replaces Straw in center field.
