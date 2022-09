Straw went 1-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 11-4 win over the Twins.

Straw scored three runs in a game for the third time this season and first time since April 20. He's now riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 12-for-26 (.462) with seven runs scored and a 4:4 K:BB during that stretch. The speedy outfielder is up to 18 steals in 19 attempts while scoring 66 runs and knocking 24 extra-base hits through 139 games.