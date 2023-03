Straw (knee) was scratched from the Guardians' lineup Thursday as a precaution due to wet field conditions, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Straw had been slated for his Cactus League debut, but the team thought better of it following some rain at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. The good news is that Straw appears to be over the right knee soreness which has slowed him early on in camp. Joe Lampe has taken Straw's spot in center field Thursday.