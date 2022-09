Straw went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-4 victory over the Rangers.

Straw singled and came around to score in the third before he singled and stole second base in the fifth. The multi-hit effort was his seventh this month and the stolen base his 19th on the season. Straw is hitting .321 (27-for-84) in September with four stolen bases and 13 runs scored but has just five RBI and no home runs in the month.