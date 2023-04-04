Straw went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and two steals in Monday's win over Oakland.
Straw got on base and swiped second in each of the eighth and ninth innings. He also ripped a two-run double in the fourth. The speedy outfielder is 5-for-16 with four stolen bases through five games this season.
