Straw went 3-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

The speedy outfielder was busy on the bases Sunday as he recorded three hits and a steal, his 17th on the season. While the three hits were a positive sign, all three were singles. Straw has now failed to record an extra-base hit in his last 93 at-bats and is slugging just .253 on the season.