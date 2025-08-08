Hawke was transferred from High-A Lake County's 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday with a sprained right shoulder, SI.com reports.

Hawke has been on the shelf since July 12 due to the injury, and the move will keep him sidelined until at least September 10. The 22-year-old was promoted to High-A in late June, and he went 5-for-18 (.278) with three runs scored and two stolen bases there before sustaining the injury.