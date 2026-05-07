Hawke (shoulder) has gone 3-for-10 with a double, two walks and two stolen bases in three games with High-A Lake County since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list April 30.

Hawke missed just under a month to begin the season while completing his recovering from the right shoulder injury he suffered last July. With 65 steals in 67 games between Single-A and High-A last season, the 23-year-old outfielder was one of the minor league's more prolific base stealers when healthy.