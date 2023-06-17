Toussaint (0-1) took the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Toussaint threw 43 of 82 pitches for strikes in his first major-league start of the campaign. He's primarily worked as a multi-inning reliever with Triple-A Columbus, where he has a 4.06 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB over 37.2 innings. The lofty walk rate appears to have followed him to the majors. Toussaint was a fill-in for Triston McKenzie (elbow) in this game, but it's unclear what the Guardians might do if that spot in their rotation remains vacant. In addition to Toussaint, Xzavion Curry -- who allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over 1.2 innings Friday -- and Triple-A pitchers like Cody Morris or Gavin Williams could be options to start if McKenzie ends up on the injured list. That spot in the rotation is next due up for a home start versus the Athletics next week.