The Guardians confirmed Monday that Benson will be called up from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Cleveland's series opener with the Diamondbacks, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The lefty-hitting Benson has gotten exposure to all three outfield spots in addition to making three starts at first base for Columbus this season, and the latter position is where he may end up having his clearest path to playing time as he begins his tenure in the big leagues. The Guardians were down both of their top two first baseman -- Josh Naylor (ankle) and Owen Miller (forearm) -- for Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays, so it's possible either of the two is placed on the 10-day injured list Monday to facilitate room for Benson. Prior to his promotion, the 24-year-old Benson had enjoyed a huge season at Columbus, where he slashed .275/.424/.516 with 17 home runs and 16 stolen bases while striking out in only 22.7 percent of his plate appearances.