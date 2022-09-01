Benson is slashing .143/.211/.143 with one RBI and seven runs scored through his first 38 major-league plate appearances.

The 24-year-old rookie hasn't record a multi-hit effort or an extra-base hit in 17 games. Benson has started the last two games in center field as the Guardians try to address their offensive void at that position with Myles Straw slumping. Benson could provide some speed if he got on base more consistently, as he had 16 steals in 20 attempts in 89 games for Triple-A Columbus prior to his call-up at the start of August.