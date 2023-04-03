site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Will Brennan: Back in lineup Monday
Brennan is hitting seventh and playing right field for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Brennan appears to be in a platoon with Oscar Gonzalez to begin the year, and the outfielder will get the start against the Oakland with Gonzalez retreating to the bench.
