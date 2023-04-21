Brennan is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Marlins.
Brennan will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts over the last two games of the series with the Tigers. Oscar Gonzalez will take over in right field and bat fifth in the series opener with Miami.
