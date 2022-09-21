Brennan's contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Brennan began the 2022 campaign at Double-A Akron but was promoted to the Triple-A club in late May. He was dominant following his promotion, slashing .317/.369/.474 with nine home runs, 68 RBI, 53 runs and 15 stolen bases over 92 games at Columbus. The 24-year-old is starting in right field and batting seventh Wednesday against the White Sox and should have ample opportunities to carve out playing time for the Guardians down the stretch.

