Brennan will sit Saturday against the Twins.
Brennan is hitting just .191/.243/.294 on the season, but he kept his job while the Guardians sent down Oscar Gonzalez, who's hitting an even worse .192/.213/.288. The move could foretell an increased role for Brennan going forward, but for now it's Gabriel Arias who will get the nod in right field.
