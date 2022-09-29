Brennan isn't starting Thursday against the Rays.
Brennan went 3-for-8 with a run, a walk and two stolen bases over the last two games but will get a day off with southpaw Jeffrey Springs on the mound for Tampa Bay. Oscar Gonzalez will take his place in right field and bat cleanup.
