site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-will-brennan-on-bench-again-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Will Brennan: On bench again Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 7, 2023
at
11:24 am ET
•
1 min read
Brennan is absent from the Guardians' lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Brennan has now started just one of the last five games. Three of those have been against lefties, but this one is versus righty Logan Gilbert and he's still on the bench. Meanwhile, Oscar Gonzalez has started six of seven in right field since being on the bench Opening Day.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/07/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
10/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
10/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read