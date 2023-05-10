Brennan is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Detroit.
As has been the case this season, Brennan will head to the bench as Cleveland faces a left-hander in Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound Wednesday. Gabriel Arias will draw a second start in the last three days in right field and will bat eighth in the series finale with the Tigers.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Records third steal•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Gets breather against Sale•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Homer and steal in Friday's win•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against lefty again•