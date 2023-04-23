Brennan is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Marlins.
Cleveland is facing a left-handed starter (Jesus Luzardo) for the sixth time in seven games, so Brennan once again finds himself on the bench. Oscar Gonzalez will receive another start in right field Sunday for the Guardians.
