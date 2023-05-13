Brennan is out of Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
He typically sits against southpaws, and Gabriel Arias gets the start in right field in this one with Reid Detmers starting for the Halos. Brennan may sit out Sunday as well with Patrick Sandoval slated to start for the opposition.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: On bench against lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Records third steal•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Gets breather against Sale•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Homer and steal in Friday's win•