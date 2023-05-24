Brennan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

The lefty-hitting Brennan has largely served as a strong-side platoon option in right field this season, but he'll give way to the righty-hitting Gabriel Arias even though the Guardians are facing a right-hander (Michael Kopech). Brennan's move to the bench against a righty could signal that his placement atop the depth chart may be unsteady, given that he's mustered a .216/.231/.275 slash line thus far in May and a .558 OPS overall on the season.