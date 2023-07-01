Brennan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-1 loss to the Cubs.

Brennan helped the Guardians avoid a shutout loss with his solo shot in the ninth inning. He took control of a starting role in right field by slashing .333/.363/.529 with three homers, 14 RBI, two stolen bases, six runs scored and eight doubles over 24 contests in June. The 25-year-old is up to a .274/.306/.413 slash line through 71 games this season, and with a reasonable .302 BABIP and 14.6 percent strikeout rate, he's poised to continue having success with a contact-based approach.