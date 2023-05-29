Brennan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Brennan had gone 5-for-26 (.192) over 10 games since his last multi-hit effort. This was the outfielder's first three-hit game this season, as he and many other Guardians have struggled to hit consistently. For the season, he's slashing just .222/.258/.325 with two home runs, six doubles, four stolen bases, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored through 124 plate appearances. Brennan is likely to remain on the strong side of a platoon in right field, mainly sharing the position with Gabriel Arias.