Brennan is 4-for-14 with three doubles, RBI and three runs scored over six Cactus League games.

Brennan doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role, but his solid hitting is earning him a long look in the spring. The 25-year-old outfielder hit .357 with eight RBI, a home run and two stolen bases in just 45 plate appearances last season. If he can maintain solid hitting and provide quality defense around the outfield, he could push for the ultra-light-hitting Myles Straw's spot in center field.