Brennan went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Tigers.

Brennan got aboard with a single in the eighth inning, then stole second and scored on an Amed Rosario triple. This was Brennan's third multi-hit effort of the season, and he's also notched three steals in as many attempts. The outfielder is slashing .211/.256/.303 with a home run, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and four doubles through 82 plate appearances. He'll likely platoon with Gabriel Arias in right field while Oscar Gonzalez tries to get on track at Triple-A Columbus.