Brennan will sit for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Brennan sat for Game 2 against lefty Nestor Cortes, and he remains on the bench here against righty Luis Severino. Oscar Gonzalez will again play right field, while Josh Naylor serves as the designated hitter and Gabriel Arias takes Naylor's usual spot at first base.