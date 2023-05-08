Brennan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Even though the Guardians recently sent Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A Columbus, the lefty-hitting Brennan looks like he'll remain part of a platoon in right field. The righty-hitting Gabriel Arias will replace Brennan in Monday's lineup with the Tigers bringing southpaw Joey Wentz to the hill.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Gets breather against Sale•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Homer and steal in Friday's win•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against lefty again•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: On bench versus lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against southpaw•