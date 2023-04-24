Brennan is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
The lefty-hitting Brennan remains on the bench for a fourth straight game, giving way to the righty-hitting Oscar Gonzalez while the Guardians face a fourth consecutive southpaw starter (Austin Gomber). The two players remain in a strict platoon in the right field, but given the greater share of right-handed arms around the league, Brennan projects to play more frequently than Gonzalez.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: On bench versus lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sits against southpaw•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Breather Friday•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sitting for first game of twin bill•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Starting vs. right-hander Monday•