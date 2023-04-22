Brennan will hit the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Brennan and Oscar Gonzalez have been in something close to a strict platoon in right field, with Brennan starting against all but two righties this season while Gonzalez starts against every lefties. The Marlins are trotting out two lefties - Devin Smeltzer and Braxton Garrett - in Saturday's doubleheader, so it's possible Brennan sits both games.
