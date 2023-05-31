site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brennan is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
Brennan will head to the bench with left-hander Keegan Akin serving as the Orioles' opener Wednesday. Gabriel Arias will replace him in right field and bat sixth in the series finale with Baltimore.
