Brennan is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting rookie will head to the bench with southpaw Cole Ragans starting for Texas. Brennan is 4-for-15 (.267 AVG) with zero extra-base hits, two steals and one strikeout through the first four games of his career.
