Brennan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting Brennan has started just twice in the Guardians' first seven games of the season, but it's worth noting that four of his five absences from the lineup have come when Cleveland has opposed left-handed starting pitchers. Once Cleveland begins facing more right-handers, Brennan could end up getting more regular looks in the lineup over Oscar Gonzalez, who is off to a 3-for-17 start to the season.