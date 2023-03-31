site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Will Brennan: Sitting versus lefty
Brennan is not in the Guardians' lineup for Friday's game against Seattle.
After going 1-for-3 in Thursday's Opening Day loss, Brennan will sit as fellow lefty Robbie Ray takes the mound for the Mariners. In his place, Oscar Gonzalez will take over in right field and bat sixth.
